Bigg Boss 13 Day 48 Written Updates: Anil Kapoor-Salman Khan set the stage on fire

In the Saturday episode the host Salman Khan gave janta’s verdict to the contestants and asked them to improve the game while appreciating the efforts of a few who performed well in the week gone by. The contestants got their weekly dose of reality check and tonight, it’s time for some fun and Pagalpanti. Salman Khan makes an entry with his very dear friend Anil Kapoor dancing to ‘Hai Hai Mirchi’. While Salman praises Anil for his evergreen look, Anil too cannot stop praising Salman’s fit body. He also lauds Salman and how the popularity of the show has been soaring year on year.

Later Salman makes Anil Kapoor meet the contestants through Me TV and introduces them while explaining their unique characteristics. When he introduces Shehnaz as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, he also jokes that Himanshi is the Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai. Adding to the list of her admirers, Anil Kapoor tells Salman that he finds Shehnaz very cute and entertaining. Salman then goes on to refer Rashami as Meena Kumari of the show as he feels she's a tragedy queen.

Later, to amp up the entertainment, Pulkit Samrat joins in and they decide to pay a visit to the contestants inside the house. Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat play a game with the housemates where they have to mention one name who they think is‘bakwas’ and give them a neck piece made with ripe banana. Asim says that he finds Mahira Bakwas as she meddles in everyone's matter while Arhaan says that Aarti is confused and hence according to him, she's a bakwas contestant. On the other hand, Paras is the only contestant who gets 4 bananas and is elected as the most bakwas contestant by the other housemates. Anil Kapoor and Pulkit wish the contestants good luck before making an exit from the house while grooving to Wallah Wallah. They join Salman Khan back on stage along with their Pagalpanti costars.

Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda enter carrying two large tiffin boxes filled with Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor's favourite delicacies. The two inform Salman and Anil that they can eat their favorite cuisine albeit there is a twist of Pagalpanti. Both Anil and Salman have been close friends since a long time, and hence they have to answer questions about each other and reveal a few best kept secrets.

After their exit, Salman makes the contestants play a game wherein he asks the girls to select one boy as their partner and answer a few questions with either yes or no. If the answer is no, they have to wax a leg of their male partner. While Mahira's answers prove as a pain point for Bhau and he ends up getting his leg waxed. On the other hand, Devoleena takes full advantage and waxes Shukla's hand while Salman also teases the newest couple in the house.

