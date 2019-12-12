हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13, Day 66 written updates: Inmates turn puppets in captaincy task

Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla are in for a surprise.

Bigg Boss 13, Day 66 written updates: Inmates turn puppets in captaincy task

New Delhi: After the letter task, the four contenders for captaincy become ‘Kathputlis' (puppets). The task by Bigg Boss makes the fight for captaincy look interesting and fun. 

The fights over house duties continue as Shefali, Madhurima, Vishal and Aarti get into a verbal spat over responsibilities. Just when everyone thought that love is blooming again between Madhurima and Vishal, they were shocked to see an ugly fight between the two. While Vishal confessed of having a soft corner for his ex-lady love Madhurima, she seems to be least affected. But the housemates feel otherwise because they can surely see a suppressed spark between the two.

On the other hand, Paras and Sidharth Shukla are in for a surprise. Bigg Boss pleasantly stupefies Sidharth and Paras by giving them the power to control the 4 kathputlis that is Asim, Shefali, Rashami and Vikas. Now the kathputlis must perform an act or task or whatever is asked of them by the voice in their earpiece. 

Taking complete advantage of the situation, Paras and Sidharth fight for their loved ones inside the house. While Asim and Shefali are made to get into a fight, Rashami disguises herself as a joker and is asked to spread happiness. She praises and pampers Mahira and Sana, who otherwise have been hurt by Rashami’s actions and comments previously. Turning the game into a fun banter, Bigg Boss decides to further add challenges into the captaincy task. The ‘Kathputli’ game will now continue the next day, till then the ‘Kathputlis’ are free to live their normal contestant life in the house. 

Who's act will win them the captaincy? 

Keep reading this space for regular updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.

 

Bigg Boss 13bigg boss written updatesSalman KhanParas ChhabraSidharth Shukla
