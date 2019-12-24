Bigg Boss 13, Day 78 written updates: Rashami Desai again talks about Sidharth Shukla's past

New Delhi: After a high voltage Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan where Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's big fight took the centre stage, the Somvaar ka Vaar was equally engaging for the viewers. To clear the misunderstandings of the housemates, Salman Khan reads out a few social media posts of their celebrity friends and housemates have to guess and spray foam on the person whom the post is dedicated to.

Next up comes the ‘Galat Faimi ka Gubbara’ which sees a lot of participation because clearly the housemates are living with numerous ‘Galat Faimis’ thanks to the week gone by. Many myths are busted as the housemates come to the forefront and talk about their opinions about their co-contestants.

The housemates wake up the next day all charged up to bring about a change in their behaviour but issues pertaining to household chores crop up. Mahira wanting for a change denies her breakfast duty.

While Mahira’s immature behaviour concerns the house, Madhurima too refuses to wash her portion of breakfast vessels. She says that if Mahira can give up on her duty, even she can. Amidst all this Sidharth and Shehnaz have fun banter and pull each other’s legs.

On the other hand, Rashami expresses her disappointment with Aarti for not taking a stand for her and gets into a huge fight with her, Rashami breaks all ties and her friendship with Aarti.

Rashami is seen digging out her past with Sidharth Shukla while talking to boyfriend Arhaan Khan.

