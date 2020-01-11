हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone takes contestants for a joyride

In a Weekend Ka Vaar episode for "Bigg Boss 13", Deepika entered the house with Laxmi Agarwal and her "Chhapaak" co-actor Vikrant Massey. 

Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone takes contestants for a joyride

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone brought fun and joy when she entered the Bigg Boss house, and gave a chance to a few contestants to step out of the house and join her for a "joyride".

For the first time in the history of the "Bigg Boss" show, five contestants -- Vishal Aditya Singh , Madhurima Tuli, Aarti Singh, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Shefali Zariwala were given a chance to step out of the house. They went out for a ride with Deepika.

In a Weekend Ka Vaar episode for "Bigg Boss 13", Deepika entered the house with Laxmi Agarwal and her "Chhapaak" co-actor Vikrant Massey. They gave an interesting task wherein the contestants had to undergo a role reversal and enact other contestants.

For the task, the house was divided into two teams. Team A has Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz, while Team B has Vishal, Madhurima, Shehnaaz, Aarti and Shefali.

Team B recreates the famous ‘Chai fight' between Rashami and Sidharth that leaves everyone, including judges Deepika and Vikrant, impressed. Deepika declared Team B the winner.

Deepika said that for the very first time, the winning team is going to go outside the house for a ‘joyride' along with her. The announcement is met with great applause.

They then go for a drive in an open jeep along with Deepika, who is seen enjoying their company in the vehicle.

 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 13Deepika PadukoneSalman KhanchhapaakLaxmi Agarwal
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 13, Day 103 written updates: Laughter riot takes over the house

Must Watch

PT12M12S

Army Chief General Naravane: Will act on PoK if govt supports