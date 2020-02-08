'Bigg Boss 13' ex-contestant Madhurima Tuli wows in new pictures

Mumbai: Former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant and actress Madhurima Tuli looks like a ray of sunshine in a string of photographs she has shared.
Madhurima looked stunning in a multi-coloured dress paired with tassel earrings. She completed her look she has her hair open and natural make-up.
Life isn't perfect but your outfit can be Thanks- @jay_varia22 Outfit- @shein_in @sheinofficial , Link : http://shein.top/q9vzngp Search iD : 750554 . . Use code : 1500tuli to get 10% off over 1500 rs . . Clicked by @shrikanttuli . #shein #sheingals #actor #cute #lovewithme #gratitude #instalove #cute #gorgeous #ad #promotion #brand #SHEINCyberMonday
The actress was one of the most talked contestants in "Bigg Boss 13".
In January, Madhurima was asked to leave the reality show after brutally hitting co-contestant and former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in the show.
She had attacked Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it in the process. She did so when Vishal provoked her by throwing water on her face. After the fight, Bigg Boss locked both of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to wait for the decision that will be announced over the weekend.
The two also had a fight where Madhurima had hit Vishal with a slipper. First, Vishal asked for maximum punishment for Madhurima. They both got nominated for two weeks.