'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Arti Singh Undergoes Surgery After Hand Injury

New Delhi: TV actress Arti Singh got injured when she recently went out for dinner with friends. She accidently broke a glass in her hand, initially she didn't feel pain but then she realized that it had torn her hand. Later, the pain increased a lot and she was rushed to Criticare Hospital. The doctor has removed 7 pieces of glass from her wound after a surgery.

According to paparazzo Viral Bhayani, this incident took place on 23 April. She went out for dinner with her friends and jokingly broke a glass in her hand. Pieces of glass torn her skin and got in her hand.

Arti Singh is the sister of star comedian Krushna Abhishek and has appeared in Bigg Boss 13. She is also the niece of Bollywood superstar Govinda. She became a household name after her powerful performance in the TV reality show 'Bigg Boss.'

Arti is now back to work according to Viral Bhayani but her stiches are yet to heal.

Wishing a speedy recovery to Arti!