'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill gets a new show, will turn host this time - Deets inside

New Delhi: One of the most popular contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is riding high on her new found stardom. After winning a million hearts in the reality show 'BB13', Shehnaz was seen in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' along with Paras Chhabra. Even though that show received a lot of backlash online yet the Punjab ki Katrina Kaif managed to win praises for being herself.

Now, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that Shehnaaz has bagged yet another reality show. She will be seen as a host on 'Dance Deewane'. A popular 'Bigg Boss' fan handle shared the news recently on Twitter. It said: @ishehnaaz_gill to mark her Debut as HOST for Reality Show "Dance Deewane" with Arjun Bijlani #BiggBoss_Tak

Shehnaaz and Arjun first met inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house when the latter entered as a guest.

It will be interesting to see the two has hosts this time.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the actress or by the channel as yet.

Meanwhile her song 'Bhula Dunga' with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and close friend Sidharth Shukla has become a chartbuster and has crossed 50 million views on YouTube already.