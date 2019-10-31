Bigg Boss 13: Former winner Gautam Gulati reacts to Karishma Tanna's jibe, calls Shehnaz Gill 'cute'

New Delhi: Actor Gautam Gulati was the most popular contestant in season Bigg Boss 8. He raced past TV actress Karishma Tanna to win the trophy that year. Now, in the current season 13 of 'Bigg Boss', during a task, former contestant Karishma Tanna went inside the house as a dictator.

When she went inside the 'BB 13' house, one of the popular contestants this year, Shehnaz Gill expressed her fondness for Gautam Gulati calling him her favourite. But Tanna was quick to respond by saying that he did absolutely nothing throughout the show.

Now, Gautam has reacted to the incident . He tweeted: “हाउ क्यूट शहनाज़ गिल इस @shehnaazshine i stopped explaining myself when I realised people only understand from their level of perception .”

हाउ क्यूट शहनाज़ गिल इस @shehnaazshine i stopped explaining myself when I realised people only understand from their level of perception — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) October 29, 2019

Well, without taking any names, Gauti has clearly given a reply to Tanna's jibe.

'Bigg Boss 13' will soon welcome four new entrants inside the house—Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawala and Khesari Lal Yadav. This season, there will be the first grand finale on the coming weekend when a few housemates will be evicted and new ones welcomed to the show.

Keep reading this space for all updates on 'Bigg Boss 13'.