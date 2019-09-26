close

Bigg Boss 13: Is Koena Mitra ready to be locked inside the house?

Bigg Boss 13: Is Koena Mitra ready to be locked inside the house?
New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is ready to kick-off its season 13 on September 29, 2019. The three-month-long reality show will see as many as 14 contestants locked inside the house and their only connection with the outside world will be host and dost Salman Khan.

Like always, this year too several names have been doing the rounds, who will be seen as contestants. Besides television actress Devoleena Bhattacharya and Siddharth Shukla being the probable faces this year, speculation is rife that the original 'Saki Saki' girl Koena Mitra too will be seen as a participant on the show.

According to a report in Timesofindia.com, the makers have approached her and Koena has given her nod this time. However, no official statement has been made regarding her entry as of now.

Koena was first seen in the song 'Khullam Khulla' from the movie 'Road' in 2002. she featured in several films post that but it was her 'Saki Saki' song in 'Musafir' which got her instant recognition.

This season, Ameesha Patel will be adding a glam tadka on the show and appear quite often. She will reportedly be the female eye of 'Bigg Boss'.

 

