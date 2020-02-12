Bigg Boss 13 latest promo gives hope to #SidRa shippers, shows Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai bonding

New Delhi: With 'Bigg Boss 13' grand finale knocking at the door, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai fans want to see more of them together. Lovingly called SidRa by fans, their chemistry is palpable and makes one wonder why can't they be friends, for heaven's sake?

Well, the latest promo shared by 'Bigg Boss 13' is giving a light of hope to SidRa shippers who have been trying hard to trend #SidRa on Twitter. In the video, Mahira Sharma and Rashami are sitting together (an unlikely scene as both can't see eye-to-eye) while Sidharth is chilling on the side bench.

The friendly conversation between Sidharth and Rashami makes Mahira question why don't bond (much like viewers).

The video is a sneak-peek of what to expect in tonight's 'Bigg Boss 13' episode.

The love-hate relationship between Sidharth and Rashami has always been a talking point inside as well as outside the house. Now that the two individuals are trying to stay cordial with each other and often share a little talk here and there.

With this video, SidRa shippers have once again thronged Twitter to express their happiness over the two leading faces of television bonding well together.

Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh are the top 7 contestants left in the game as of now.

Sidharth and Rashami have worked together in 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

