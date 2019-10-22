Bigg Boss 13 Monday Ka Vaar: Abu Malik eliminated from the show

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' Monday Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was as fun as his Weekend dose of entertainment. Amid the fun banter and game, sessions came the ghost of eliminations, and as a twist to the tale between Abu Malik and Sidharth Dey, the girls had to pick one.

The majority took Abu Malik's name and therefore his journey on the show came to an end. He had an amazingly entertaining journey inside the house. A connoisseur of tea, Abuji (as everyone called him) loved instructing the contestants on making different variants of chai and other kitchen duties.

In his last week inside the house, he surprised everyone with his patience and determination to perform the task as he was pitted against some of the strongest contestants. He held on to Asim's hand to save the duo from the nominations braving all the torture and difficulties that came their way.

His bonding with Asim, Siddharth Shukla, Aarti and Shehnaz was visible throughout.

Commenting on his journey, Abu said, " The show has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable experiences of my life. From meeting different people to dealing with conflicting egos and temperaments, the house has definitely taught me a lot about life and myself. I have discovered a different side to myself and I am leaving the house with a lot of positivity. I wish everyone the best of luck for their journey and will be rooting for them from the other side. "