Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's show to have a female voice as second instructor?

New Delhi: One of the most popular, controversial and entertaining shows of Indian television, 'Bigg Boss' is about to return with its brand new season and speculations about the nitty-gritty of the show have started doing rounds already! While this season will see many changes, one of them being the absence of commoners from the house, it is expected to be yet another dose of daily entertainment for viewers.

The latest news to do rounds on the internet is that this year, a female voice will be accompanying the male voice of Bigg Boss. Yes, you read that right.

As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the female voice will be the second instructor in the 'house of cameras'.

The report further states that the format of the show will also be different this year. Reportedly, Bigg Boss 13 will air its finale in just four weeks.

Whether these rumours are true or not, we shall get to know only on September 29, 2019—when the show returns to small screens with our favourite host Salman Khan.