Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga slams Shehnaz Gill for pushing Sidharth Shukla in task!

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shefali Bagga is an avid user of social media. When inside the house, her bonding with 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaz Gill was quite strong and both stood for each other in testing times.

The dynamics inside the house are very different now. Once close friends Shehnaz (also known as Sana) and Sidharth Shukla are no longer on friendly terms and the latter has decided to stay away from her.

However, in the captaincy task which was aired last night, Sana, who as it is was feeling bad about Sid not talking to her, decided to play from the opposite team and it further created a rift between the two.

In the task when she was stopped by Shefali, Sana didn't take it in the right spirit and was seen cribbing about the opponent's defence mechanism. In her frustration, she pushed Sidharth and shouted 'I hate you'.

Shefali Bagga has tweeted about her aggressive behaviour and slammed her for pushing Sid. She also lauded the latter for not saying a word to Sana. She tweeted:

But jo aaj dhakka #ShehnazGill ne #SiddharthShukla ko maara and baad mein kaaha ki usne ye intentionally kia, she shouldn’t have done that.This was wrong.Kya hogaya hai #sana ko? Better wo Sid se door hi rahe.Hats off to Sid that he didn’t say anything to her on this #BiggBoss13 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 23, 2020

A lot has happened inside the house this week and right now fans are divided over Sidharth, Asim Riaz fight which seems like a never-ending saga.

'Bigg Boss 13' fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode to see how he schools the inmates this time.