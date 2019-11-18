close

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla asks Rashami Desai if she loves him- Watch

New Delhi: Rumored lovers-turned-foes Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are currently seen cementing their game in the thirteenth season of the reality show Bigg Boss. In the latest episode, Rashami was in for a rude shock recently when Sidharth asked her if she loves him. 

Although Sidharth and Rashami knew each other pretty well even before entering the Bigg Boss, they couldn't really bury their past differences and strike a friendship inside the house. The two are mostly seen either criticising or badmouthing each other but the latest episode gave some respite to the fans when Sidharth popped a rather unexpected question during a fun task.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

At the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan asked the female contestants to wax the male contestants they are paired with so as to understand the pain females go through. With every 'no' answer, the female contestants were supposed to apply the wax stripes to the male contestants they were paired with. Rashami, who was paired with Vishal, was taken aback when Sidharth asked him 'Kya aap Sidharth Shukla Se Pyaar Karti Hai'. Check out her reaction:

Now, this has left the fans wondering whether the rumoured ex-couple would resolve their differences and start afresh or will this spark off another battle between the two!

 

