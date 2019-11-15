'Bigg Boss 13': 'Vanilla' Asim Riaz turns 'angry young man'

Mumbai: Jammu-born model Asim Riaz has turned out to be the ultimate poster boy on season 13 of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss".

His antics have made fans curious about the guy. We dug out a lot that you would love to know about Asim.

Born on 13 July 1993, Asim received his primary education at Delhi Public School in Jammu. He now lives here and has been featured in many TV commercials including Blackberrys, B'lue and Numero Uno. He has an elder brother named Umar Riaz who is a doctor by profession.

Asim started his journey on the show as the "vanilla" boy, flaunting his perfectly chiselled body and rapping skills, before gradually morphing into the angry young lad of "Bigg Boss" with his constant verbal spats with the other housemates.

As he entered the show he created a buzz after getting into a fight with fellow housemate Paras Chhabra. It all started when co-contestant Mahira Sharma ended up calling Asim her "brother", because both of them hail from Jammu and Kashmir, at the launch of the show in September.

The other male contestants asked Asim not to let Mahira call him "bhai" because then he could romance her in the show. Paras advised him to channel his anger, and in no time, they got into a heated argument, during which Paras said he would slap Asim.

Soon after entering the "Bigg Boss" house, Asim befriended Aarti Singh, Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The quartet was often seen hanging out together.

The "guy-next-door" Asim was even tagged a "quitter" as he gave up in the initial task themed on a hospital.

Asim's metamorphosis from that phase, when he was dubbed "vanilla" boy, to the "angry young man" of the "Bigg Boss 13" house stunned the audience and the housemates alike.

From tasks to food, Asim now maintains what he wants in the Colors show, even at the cost of losing out on friends.

In another instance, Asim was also seen behaving erratically after co-contestant Paras Chhabra hurled abuses at him after the snakes and ladder task.

The 26-year-old model, who currently has a fan following of 248K on Instagram, is turning out to be a warrior in the show as currently he's not talking to close friend Sidharth Shukla, after a fight over the recent task "Teen Rakshash Task".

The fight started when Asim gave up in the "Teen Rakshash Task". Sidharth expressed his disappointment at Asim, who in turn blamed Sidharth for not doing the task well from his end.

A "Bigg Boss" insider had told IANS: "The two have stopped talking to each other and also got into a fight after Asim and Shehnaaz got into an argument over duties."