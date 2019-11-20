'Bigg Boss 13': Vishal cross-dresses as Paras's 'mausi'

Mumbai: Ditching his macho image for a task in "Bigg Boss 13", actor Vishal Aditya Singh cross-dressed as his co-contestant Paras Chhabra's "aunt", and won the heart of the housemates.

For the task "Shehnaaz ka Swayamvar", two boys Sidharth Shukla and Paras had to give their best to win over her heart. The other housemates supported the two lads by becoming their family members, which made the task even more interesting.

Stealing the limelight with his skills, Vishal cross dressed as Paras' ‘mausi' for the task. Vishal gave his best shot as he put make-up, pinned his hair to a bun and even put vermillion on his forehead.

Along with Vishal, Khesari Lal, another housemate, too took the task a notch higher with his impressive shayaris that he recited and later sang a song for Shehnaaz.