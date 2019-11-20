close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 13

'Bigg Boss 13': Vishal cross-dresses as Paras's 'mausi'

Ditching his macho image for a task in "Bigg Boss 13", actor Vishal Aditya Singh cross-dressed as his co-contestant Paras Chhabra's "aunt", and won the heart of the housemates.

&#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039;: Vishal cross-dresses as Paras&#039;s &#039;mausi&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Ditching his macho image for a task in "Bigg Boss 13", actor Vishal Aditya Singh cross-dressed as his co-contestant Paras Chhabra's "aunt", and won the heart of the housemates.

For the task "Shehnaaz ka Swayamvar", two boys Sidharth Shukla and Paras had to give their best to win over her heart. The other housemates supported the two lads by becoming their family members, which made the task even more interesting.

Stealing the limelight with his skills, Vishal cross dressed as Paras' ‘mausi' for the task. Vishal gave his best shot as he put make-up, pinned his hair to a bun and even put vermillion on his forehead.

Along with Vishal, Khesari Lal, another housemate, too took the task a notch higher with his impressive shayaris that he recited and later sang a song for Shehnaaz.

 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 13ParasVishalshehnaaz gill
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya November 20, 2019 episode preview: Preeta-Karan fight continues

Must Watch

PT14M9S

Watch top 10 news stories of this hour