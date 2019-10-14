Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Koena Mitra second contestant to be eliminated

New Delhi: This weekend, the audience got the second shocker as a popular actress and the original 'Saki Saki' girl Koena Mitra was eliminated after Daljiet Kaur. The contestants were given a reality check by host Salman Khan with the second stint of ‘Galat Fehmi ka gubbara.'

During the activity, shocking revelations come to the forefront as most housemates claim to have a problem with Sidharth Shukla's behaviour. Koena Mitra gets targeted for her rude and arrogant approach. Salman takes this opportunity and clarifies the format of the show especially to Koena as she misunderstands Shehnaz’s actions.

Later, Devoleena and Koena get into a verbal fight while discussing the latter's behaviour during the Rani No. 1 task. The full-blown argument settles down amidst a lot of chaos. To soothe the tense vibe, the members of ‘Sunny Leone Arkestra’ enter the house on the song Chori Chori.

Brightening up their day and bringing some much-needed smiles on their faces, they entertain the contestants with some magic tricks and even Madhuri Ashikshit. Later, to everyone's surprise, Nawazuddin Siddiqui enters as a special guest and also judges the contestants for a talent show in exchange for some gratification.

Bidding goodbye, Nawazuddin joins Salman on the stage for a special tete a tete and to speak about his upcoming movie, 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' starring Athiya Shetty. Nawazuddin also requests Salman to teach him his iconic walk and the swag with which he dances. They both dance to ‘Jumme Ki Raat’.

After Nawzuddin exits, another task takes over where the contestants need to showcase the majority as one of them is subjected to brutal questions. Agreement or disagreement, the majority will win. Since Weekend ka Vaar comes with extra power for one contestant, this time Salman chooses, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai for the task. Two timer bombs are tied to their midriff and each contestant has to cut the wire of that person they wish to save with adequate reasoning.

To introduce VOOT's exclusive chat show, Bigg Buzz, it's host and former contestant Priyank Sharma also enters the house and plays another interesting task where the contestants have to select a target for the next week. In the middle of the task Paras and Abu Malik get into a fight as the former accuses him of being manipulative and biased.

