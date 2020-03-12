Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla opens up on equation with Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill

New Delhi: The winner of reality show Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla emerged as one of the most talked about contestants this season. He hogged the limelight from day one and finally came out as a winner, holding the coveted trophy. However, his stay inside the house was not a bed of roses.

His fights with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz kept him in a tight zone week-after-week. Now that he is out and living his real life, his fans are missing watching him on the small screens. In an interview with Bombay Times, Sidharth was asked about his current equation with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz.

He replied saying, "When I sit back and think now, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope. Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same bond that we had towards the end of the show. I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now when everything is fine, whenever we meet, we will definitely have fun."

Sidharth Shukla's close friend inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill was another highlight of this season. Shehnaaz is currently part of another reality show titled 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' on the same channel along with Paras Chhabra.

Sid was asked to comment on his relationship with Shehnaaz and he added, "I am in touch with her, she is the only person I met after the show. But, to be honest, I am not following her show."

The actor also revealed that he is currently meeting people and soon the fans will get to watch him on-screen.