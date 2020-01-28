Bigg Boss 13 written update: Asim-Vishal's nomination plan exposed, Sidharth-Shehnaz mend ways

With only eight contestants left in the Bigg Boss house, the competition is getting intense day by day. Sidharth and Rashami seem to be in cordial terms with each other now. Rashami tells Sidharth that she is very surprised about his behaviour towards her. She also expresses that she wishes to clarify certain things with him. Meanwhile, Sidharth also patches up with Shehnaz days after the duo locked horns over certain issues pertaining to the house.

The day begins with Bigg Boss' to gather in the living room. He announces that some of the contestants have yet again broken the house rules and this time, it's related to the nominations. Bigg Boss shows a clip of Rashami, Vishal and Asim discussing nominations, which irks Paras, Aarti and Mahira. While Paras breaks out in anger and accuses Vishal, Aarti calls Asim emotionless and someone who is just playing a game.

Up next, the nominations task is announced with a twist. This time the contestants' fate lies in their own hands. A dome is set up in the garden area and on every buzzer, each contestant has to sit inside the dome and manually count 17 minutes. The ones whose count is accurate or close to the said number will be declared safe from the nominations. When a contestant is counting, other housemates can distract them verbally. Wherein others give up on distracting each other, Aarti takes the task seriously and tries to distract Vishal, Shehnaz, Rashami and Asim.

At the end of the task, Bigg Boss announces that Aarti, Sidharth, Shehnaz and Vishal performed the worst and hence, get nominated.