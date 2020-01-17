'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Mahira and Shehnaz's families advise them to stay away from Paras Chhabra

New Delhi: It was again an emotional day for the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13' as most of them got to meet their loved ones after over three months. The family members visited the house as part of the captaincy task 'Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha'. Aarti was the first contestant to meet his brother Krushna Abhishek and her nephews on Wednesday and the task continued on Thursday as well.

Mahira's mother then went inside the house and asked Paras not to get too close to her daughter. On the other hand, she advised Mahira to play her individual game and not to be dependant on Paras. She told Mahira and Shehnaz not to fight between themselves because of Paras. Mahira, however, got irked and told her mother that she doesn't stay in the house and hence, cannot figure out what exactly happens through the day.

Next to enter the house was Shehnaz Gill's father. An elated Shehnaz quickly hugged him and the father-daughter duo spent some time together. He also advised her to stay away from Paras Chhabra and said he is not the one for her. He also made Shehnaz promise him that she will end her ties with Sidharth Shukla, but met him nicely and interacted with him.

Shefali's husband Parag soon came to meet her. Shefali ran and opened the gate and hugged him tightly. Excited to see Shefali after a long time, the couple has a good time. Meantime, he also interacted with Shefali's friend-turned-foe Asim. He warned him to maintain his relationship with Shefali and lashed out at him for raising his voice at her. He also informed Asim that Himanshi has sent a message saying that she had parted ways with her boyfriend and is not getting married and is waiting for him outside.

Asim confirmed the news with his brother when he entered the Bigg Boss house and he also said that this indeed is true. He also told Asim that he is playing well and is a winning material.