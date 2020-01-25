Bigg Boss 13 written update: Paras, Vishal punished for their acts, become 'sevaks' of the house

New Delhi: On Friday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 13', Vishal Aditya Singh gets reprimanded for his casual attitude towards the captaincy task, as a result of which, it was called off. Hence, it was now time for the contestants to pay the price. After announcing that it was the contestants' last task to get immunity, Bigg Boss asks them to evaluate themselves based on their past performances and nominate two contestants who, according to them, are responsible for getting the majority of the tasks cancelled. The nominated contestants will then become sevaks until further notice. As sevaks, the two contestants will have to do all the household chores along with other housemates' personal duties.

Arguments and fights break out inside the house during the discussion and the contestants keep delaying the final judgment. After a lot of disagreements and chaos, Bigg Boss asks them to nominate two contestants and sarcastically applauds them for their irresponsible behaviour. Paras Chhabra and Vishal were nominated by the house.

Later in the day, Sidharth Shukla fumes over Asim Riaz and others for calling Aarti Singh his 'fixed deposit'. Shefali Jariwala reveals that Rashami and Arhaan Khan used to address Aarti as Sidharth's 'fixed deposit' behind their back. Furious at the allegation, Aarti confronts Rashami which makes the fight uglier and she breaks down.