'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma fight over kitchen duties, Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla safe from eviction

New Delhi: The contestants' loyalty and faith were put to test yet again in Wednesday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 13' during the nomination task. As a new day begins, Bigg Boss announces to resume the task, which came with a twist. A chessboard is placed in the garden area with pawns bearing contestants' images. Each contestant has to move the pawn of the person they wish to save.

On Tuesday, Sidharth had already moved Aarti's piece one step forward to save her from the nomination, but the consequences of it was bitter. Shehnaz got upset with Sidharth's move and tells Paras that he is now choosing other people over her and compares it to the incident when Paras chose Mahira over her. Shehnaz breaks down while saying this. Aarti comes to console her but Shehnaz refuses to talk to anyone. When Aarti tries to talk to Shehnaz again, an upset Shehnaz fights with her and it turns bitter.

Amidst all this, Asim and Vishal discuss their strategy for the task. They tell Rashami that Shehnaz is playing a game, Rashami, however, disagrees. She feels that Shehnaz is a fool to not take a stand for herself and her game is all about Sidharth and she is nothing without him.

Meanwhile, the nomination task resumes. Rashami, Vishal and Asim save Shehnaaz while Paras, Shehnaaz and Paras save Sidharth.

After the task ends, Rashami asks Mahira to wash the utensils for dinner, which agitates her. Mahira informs the others that there is no need to cook dinner as there is a lot of leftover lunch. Rashami loses her cool upon hearing this and gets into a verbal spat with Mahira. She insists on cooking more food and says that she doesn't care if there is extra food. She also reminds the housemates that when the kitchen duties were allotted to her, she was blamed for being lazy.Mahira tries to make Rashami understand but she is no mood to listen to her. Sidharth later intervenes and tries to calm Rashami down but she refuses to listen to him as well and continues her fight with Mahira.