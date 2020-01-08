'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Shehnaaz changes the game during nomination task

The Tuesday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 13' saw an interesting 'flip' by Shehnaaz, who changed the game within moments. While the contestants were busy chalking out their strategies for the nomination task, Bigg Boss gave it an interesting twist, wherein the housemates had to trade the house properties to get saved from nominations.

The contestants soon divided into two groups and just could not come to a unanimous decision. They make efforts to come to a common consensus when Bigg Boss puts up the green bed in the garden for barter. First, Paras takes Mahira's name but, Shehnaz makes it clear that she doesn't want to save her. Later, the housemates try to settle on saving Aarti, Shehnaz turns around and disagrees on saving Aarti, too. This leaves Aarti, Sidharth and Paras in shock. Where Mahira loses her calm on Shehnaz, Shehnaz taunts Paras and Sidharth saying that if they can play games with her, she can do the same.

Furthermore, Sidharth takes Paras aside to have a conversation wherein he asks him about his thoughts on Aarti and Shefali. Paras tells Sidharth that Aarti is loyal until she gets into a fight with someone and highlights that Shefali is on their side because she has issues with Asim and Rashami but she might change if the situation demands.

Yet again, Bigg Boss proceeds with the nomination task. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to give up the dining table to save one person but they decided to retain it. Then, Bigg Boss gave them the choice of giving up a bathroom and a toilet and again, the contestants refused to give it up and laughed it off. Next up was the bedroom for which five of them could have been saved. The contestants were, however, clearly not in mood to barter the bedroom for anything in the world.

Meanwhile, Rashami had a fight with Aarti after she said that the latter is 'looking like someone's puppet'. This agitated Aarti and she told Rashami to say it clearly that she is calling her Sidharth's 'puppet'. She further tried to end the discussion by saying that she doesn't want to keep any connection with Rashami. Aarti later breaks down.