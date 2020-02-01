Bigg Boss 13 written update: Shehnaz Gill out of captaincy race, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh's brother have an ugly fight

New Delhi: On Friday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 13', Shehnaz Gill became the first contestant to get voted out of the captaincy task. Vikas Gupta, who won the first round, voted Shehnaz out as he was agitated with her brother Shehbaz's game. Meanwhile, later in the day, an argument broke out between Vishal Aditya Singh's brother Kunal and Mahira Sharma. Standing up for his brother, Vishal confronts Mahira and warns her not to misbehave with Kunal. Irked by this, Mahira further provokes Vishal when Kunal makes a comment directed at Mahira’s father. This turns the argument into an ugly battle between Vishal, Kunal, Mahira and Aakash (Mahira’s brother).

Bigg Boss then announces that the task has ended for the day and the game will resume the next day.

In another segment of the show, Himanshi Khurana reveals the conversation she had with Arhaan Khan (Rashami Desai's boyfriend) outside the house. She says that Arhaan cried and justified his side of the story. He said if Rashami had to be friends with Sidharth Shukla after his exit, all his efforts of taking a stand for her went in vain.

Love has also taken over Bigg Boss house. Asim is head over heels in love with Himanshi but she appears to be a bit reluctant. Rashami and Vikas notice this and confront Himanshi. They ask her to be clear with her thoughts and have a conversation with Asim. Vikas feels that Asim's emotions is impacting his game and since she is the only one who he trusts, she should make him understand his priorities. Affected by the conversations, Himanshi opens up to Rashami and reveals that someone close to Asim has asked her not to confess her love to him.