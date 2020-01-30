Bigg Boss 13 written update: Sidharth Shukla becomes the new captain of the house

After the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13' welcomed a few connections in the house on Tuesday, the rest of the guests made an entry in the last night's episode. Vikas Gupta came to support Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala, who was evicted over the weekend, made a comeback as Paras' connection, Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh hosted their brothers Shehbaz and Kunal, respectively.

Shefali's entry made Asim Riaz and Shehnaz upset. A sarcastic Shefali soon got into a banter with Asim but he stayed unaffected. She continued to pester him and said that Parag, her husband, who Asim had abused, also misses him and can't wait to meet him in the finale. Himanshi Khurana, who entered to support Asim, got upset over their banter and tried to calm the duo. Meanwhile, as Sidharth and Shefali share a warm hug, Shehnaz looked very bothered and started an argument with Sidharth. Vikas, on the other hand, made a startling revelation that Asim allegedly has a girlfriend and he has started a new relationship inside the house before ending his previous one.

After all the guests entered the house, Bigg Boss announced that none of them should talk about the outside world and failing to do so will lead to severe consequences. Also, Sidharth was elected the new interim captain of the house as most of the connections voted for him. An interim captain, as explained by Bigg Boss, would get all the benefits a captain is entitled to except immunity.

The episode ended on a lighter note as the contestants celebrated Shehnaz's birthday together.