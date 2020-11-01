हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin's BFF, all set to enter show - Watch

Aly Goni has been constantly supporting Jasmin Bhasin. She entered the Bigg Boss house last month.

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin&#039;s BFF, all set to enter show - Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@alygoni

New Delhi: TV actor Aly Goni, who is 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jasmin Bhasin's best friend, is all set to enter the Salman Khan-hosted show. In a promo posted by the channel on Twitter, Aly says he is coming to support Jasmin. 

"Best friend se bhi keemti hai tu. Teri hassi mein basti hai meri khushi. Islye socha tha kaat lunga teen mahine unn lamho ko yaad karte hue. Lekin tabhi teri ankhon me aansu dekh liye aur iraada badal diya. Aa raha hai tera ye dost," Aly says in the video. He will enter 'Bigg Boss 14' on November 4.

Watch the video here:

Aly Goni has been constantly supporting Jasmin Bhasin. He has shared several posts for Jasmin since she entered the Bigg Boss house last month.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by  (@alygoni) on

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear if Aly will join 'Bigg Boss 14' as a contestant or a guest. But it would be interesting to see how the game unfolds now. 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Aly GoniJasmin BhasinBigg Boss 14 update
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: Salman Khan slams Rahul Vaidya for his nepotism jibe on Jaan Kumar Sanu
  • 81,84,082Confirmed
  • 1,22,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT32M4S

Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi addressed rally in Chhapra