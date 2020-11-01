Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin's BFF, all set to enter show - Watch

New Delhi: TV actor Aly Goni, who is 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jasmin Bhasin's best friend, is all set to enter the Salman Khan-hosted show. In a promo posted by the channel on Twitter, Aly says he is coming to support Jasmin.

"Best friend se bhi keemti hai tu. Teri hassi mein basti hai meri khushi. Islye socha tha kaat lunga teen mahine unn lamho ko yaad karte hue. Lekin tabhi teri ankhon me aansu dekh liye aur iraada badal diya. Aa raha hai tera ye dost," Aly says in the video. He will enter 'Bigg Boss 14' on November 4.

Watch the video here:

Aly Goni has been constantly supporting Jasmin Bhasin. He has shared several posts for Jasmin since she entered the Bigg Boss house last month.



Meanwhile, it is not yet clear if Aly will join 'Bigg Boss 14' as a contestant or a guest. But it would be interesting to see how the game unfolds now.