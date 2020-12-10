हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Are Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni back in the house? Viral pics suggest so

In the pictures, we can see evicted contestants Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant interacting with the housemates. 

Bigg Boss 14: Are Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni back in the house? Viral pics suggest so

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 14' is seeing a whole lot of dhamaka every now and then. With only four top finalists left inside the house, over the weekend, five challengers entered the show. The four housemates are - Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin - while the challengers are ex-contestants Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi. 

Rakhi Sawant's name was, too, announced as a challenger and viral pictures from inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house suggest that she is all set to enter the house recently. In the pictures, we can also see evicted contestants Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli interacting with the housemates. 

The photos have been shared by a few active fan accounts of 'Bigg Boss 14' on Instagram. Take a look:

Nikki Tamboli got evicted last weekend. She was among the six finalists. While Aly Goni, who entered the show as a wildcard contestant, left the house after losing a task. He and his BFF Jasmin Bhasin had to mutually decide who will get evicted and he chose to walk out.

It is, however, yet not clear if Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli will play as contestants or have just entered the 'Bigg Boss 14' house for a particular segment.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Nikki TamboliAly Gonirakhi sawant
Next
Story

Throwback Thursday: Churails, Scam 1992, Aashram - Here's what ruled on OTT in 2020!
  • 97,67,371Confirmed
  • 1,41,772Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M8S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 10, 2020