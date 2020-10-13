Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin's candid interaction with Salman Khan!

New Delhi: It’s been a week since the 14th season of Bigg Boss has kickstarted. During the first weekend, superstar host Salman Khan praised TV actress Jasmin Bhasin a lot. In the last one week, Jasmin has reacted nicely during situations like when she was washing clothes or the discussion regarding her skincare. The videos of these scenes have also gone viral.

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had a playful conversation with Jasmin. He told her that she does stand up for herself but somewhere in the middle, she loses interest and stops saying or fighting. Jasmine heard him out and responded saying she feels like she is banging her head against the wall and bleeding and thus keeps quiet beyond a point. Salman also gave Jasmin a very nice title - Kalavati.

Jasmin stated that she takes time to open up and clearly mentioned that she will take stand up in the house and will come out as a strong personality. Jasmin thanked Salman for the guidance. She said, "I have brains, but people in Bigg Boss house are illogical". In the last one week, we have seen Jasmin’s emotional breakdown but after today’s episode, one can expect Jasmin will be stronger and fight back. At the end, she said, "I will fight for what I deserve."