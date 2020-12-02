Bigg Boss 14, Day 52 written updates: Kavita Kaushik walks out of the house after a stormy fight with Rubina Dilaik

New Delhi: Given the surprising Finale Week in Bigg Boss 14, housemates are all on the edge and tempers are flaring! Everyone knows that no one is safe and that has had the contestants up their game to the next level.

Rubina and Kavita, who have not really clashed earlier, have a rather surprising and epic showdown this time. Kavita threatens Rubina that she will show her who is the real boss when she meets her outside the Bigg Boss House. Rubina doesn’t take this threat lightly and enters into a heated yelling match with Kavita. With Kavita also not one to take things lying down, their showdown is too hot to handle!

Things get so serious that none of the housemates intervene, as the two keep accusing each other. Kavita also threatens Rubina to reveal some very personal and embarrassing things about Abhinav. Rubina throws caution to the wind and dares Kavita to reveal whatever she wants!

Bigg Boss, on noting that housemates are not following rules, says that the contestants are welcome to walk out. Kavita makes use of this to exit the house and storms out as she decides not to be in the same house with Rubina and Abhinav. The housemates are all in a rude shock over this, and Nikki can’t even believe that her friend in the house has just walked out!

Will Bigg Boss accept Kavita Kaushik’s sudden walkout?

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, Beverage Partner B-Fizzv every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on Voot Select