Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin gets an unexpected kiss from fan, here's how she reacted! - Watch

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin was caught by surprise when a fan unexpectedly kissed her while taking a selfie with her.

New Delhi: TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin was caught by surprise when a fan kissed her while taking a picture with her. In the video, we see the fan approaching Jasmin for a picture while the actress is out for a casual outing. She politely obliged to the photo-op and put her mask down for the picture. After the duo took a picture, the fan planted a kiss on Jasmin's cheek before saying goodbye.

Even though Jasmin is surprised by it, she seems more or less accepting of the unexpected gesture.

Ace photographer Viral Bhayani caught the moment on camera and took to his Instagram page to share the video. Check it out:

 

Fans who watched the video commented that they were quite jealous of the fan for getting that opportunity. Other netizens criticised the fan asking why they didn't take her permission before kissing her. 

One fan said, "They are also humans, ask for the permission atleast. they might not like being touched like this."

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in a music video for the song '2 Phone' by Neha Kakkar along with her beau Aly Goni.

