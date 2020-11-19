Bigg Boss 14: Fans and industry friends root for Eijaz Khan using the ‘Gabbar Ki Gang’ filter!

New Delhi: While he has been handling tough situations very tactfully inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, what’s keeping Eijaz Khan’s performance and morale up is the support that he has been garnering from his fans and his well-wishers from the entertainment industry.

Given his tough image, Eijaz has been bestowed with the title of ‘Gabbar’ in the Bigg Boss house and the hashtag, ‘Gabbar Ki Gang’ has been trending on social media for his support. Eijaz Khan's social media team has come up with two new filters called Gabbar Ki Gang and Vote For Eijaz.

As the actor is in Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz's dear friend and actor Aashka Goradia has stepped up and made a cover video for the filter.

Needless to say that social media is flooded with posts from his fans and friends from the industry, rooting for Eijaz. Actors like Iqbal Khan, Srishty Rode, Avika Gor, Sayantani Ghosh, Hiten Tejwani, Shafaq Naaz, Dimple Jhangiani, Roshni Waliaa, and Barkha Sengupta, among others, have shown their support by using the filters and became a part of the Gabbar Ki Gang!