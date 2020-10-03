हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere sneak-peek: Salman Khan welcomes Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan on stage - In Pics

 

Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere sneak-peek: Salman Khan welcomes Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan on stage - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Image sourced from COLORS PR

New Delhi: The big daddy of reality shows on Indian television screens, 'Bigg Boss' grand premiere will kickstart at 9 pm tonight. The season 14 of the controversial game show will see as many as 14 contestants locked inside a house, with zero interaction with the outside world. Their only breather and connection with the real world in this time will be the host and dost Salman Khan, who has always played a perfect mentor to all. 

You know when it a grand premiere, expectations are sky-high. Therefore, to make it a starry affair, on the stage of 'Bigg Boss 14' opening night, popular contestants from previous seasons 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan will be seen interacting with none other than host Salman Khan. 

Here's a sneak-peek of what to expect tonight: 

 

 

The night will also see the contestants with varied personalities entering the house and one of them will be South India actor Nikki Tamboli. 

This time the makers are also taking all precautions amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. 

A few big names from the television industry such as Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, model Nikki Tamboli are rumoured to be part of the show.

Also, the controversial figure 'Radhe Maa' will be seen on the show, taking the buzz value higher than ever.  So, the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere will be a star-studded affair with host Salman Khan anchoring the ship like he always does - with elan. The night will also see some entertaining performances as well. 

Stay tuned for all updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

Bigg Boss 14 will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

 

