हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan loses his cool over Rakhi Sawant's antics

In the latest promo of upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman is seen lashing out at Rakhi for losing control of her language and saying mean things to contestants. He is so angry that he simply refuses to even listen to Rakhi's justifications.

Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan loses his cool over Rakhi Sawant&#039;s antics

Mumbai: Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is irked with the antics of Rakhi Sawant in the ongoing season 14 of the show, and has asked her to leave the show if she cannot stay within limits.

In the latest promo of upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman is seen lashing out at Rakhi Sawant for losing control of her language and saying mean things to contestants. He is so angry that he simply refuses to even listen to Rakhi's justifications.

The latest promo shows Salman scolding the housemates for their behaviour. In the clip, he also asks Rakhi to go into the theatre so that he could talk to her.

During their conversation, Salman tells Rakhi that he has always supported her, and then goes on to criticise her for crossing her line in the name of providing entertainment. He declares the show doesn't need the type of entertainment she is engaging in.

"Logo pe lanchan lagati ho, unke character pe sawal uthati ho (You accuse people, question their characters)," Salman says.

Rakhi starts to explain herself, saying: "Bolna sahi nahi hai sir, but (It is wrong to state, but)..."

Salman stops her midway and angrily continues: "Maine humesha support kiya, agar ye entertainment hai toh humko entertainment nahi chahiye. Agar aap apne aapko line cross karne se nahi rok sakti toh aap is waqt ye show chor kar jaa sakti hain. Please darwaza khol dijiye (I have always supported you. If this is entertainment, we do not need it. If you cannot stop yourself from crossing the line, you may simply walk out of the house right now)," he said.

In the promo, the superstar host is seen getting angry at others in the house, too, slamming them for belittling someone's emotion and outburst as a way to create "content" and seek "footage".

He says: "Ye kyu sunayi deta hai is season ke andar ki content ke liye kar rahe ho. Kya mai ye content ke liye kar raha hu? Bhad me gaya content! Jo harkatein ho rahi hai ghar ke andar, aap log bol rahe hain aur wahi humlog dikha rahe hain (why do we hear that you are doing this for content? Am I doing this for content? Let content go to hell. We show what you guys do and say in the house)."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanBigg Boss 14Bigg Bossrakhi sawantRubina DilaikAbhinav Shukla
Next
Story

TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's love ballad 'Yaar Dua' by singer Mamta Sharma is out! Watch
  • 1,08,14,304Confirmed
  • 1,54,918Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M47S

Farmers Chakka Jam in many states of the country, strict security arrangements in Delhi