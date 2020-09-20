हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14

'Bigg Boss 14': Internet is delighted to see Sidharth Shukla once again on Salman Khan's show - Watch promo

Sidharth Shukla is the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'.

&#039;Bigg Boss 14&#039;: Internet is delighted to see Sidharth Shukla once again on Salman Khan&#039;s show - Watch promo
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@realsidharthshukla

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla has sent the internet into a meltdown after he shared a promo of the reality show's 14th season featuring him. In the short clip, the actor looks dapper in a suit and reveals his mantra of winning 'Bigg Boss 13'. 

"I listened to no one and followed what my heart said. This made me the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' and also helped in surviving lockdown 2020," Sidharth said in the video, after which Salman Khan, the host of the show, makes an entry.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#SidharthShukla

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

"OMG Sid, you look so good" and "Sidharth Shukla TRP king" are some of the comments posted on his video. 

Former contestants Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan also feature in special promos of 'Bigg Boss 14'.  

'Bigg Boss 14' will premiere from October 3. In order to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, several precautions have been taken while constructing the set.

