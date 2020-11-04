Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni reunite, priceless video goes viral!

New Delhi: Rumoured couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have occupied a spot on the trends list for a video of them together inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. While Jasmin is already a contestant in the reality show, Aly is all set to join her and the other housemates tonight.

A video shared on the channel's Instagram account shows how the duo gets excited on seeing each other. They are, however, separated by a glass wall. Jasmin jumps in joy to see Aly and cries. Aly asks her to be strong and play her game as she did in Week 1.

"Ab to sab mind-blowing hoga," Jasmin says as the video concludes. Watch the viral video here:

Over the weekend, a promo featuring Aly Goni had taken over the interent in which he said, "Best friend se bhi keemti hai tu. Teri hassi mein basti hai meri khushi. Islye socha tha kaat lunga teen mahine unn lamho ko yaad karte hue. Lekin tabhi teri ankhon me aansu dekh liye aur iraada badal diya. Aa raha hai tera ye dost."

Aly Goni has been constantly supporting Jasmin Bhasin. He has shared several posts for Jasmin since she entered the Bigg Boss house last month.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear if Aly will join 'Bigg Boss 14' as a contestant or a guest. But it would be interesting to see how the game unfolds now.