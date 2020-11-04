हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni reunite, priceless video goes viral!

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin jumps in excitement to see Aly Goni and breaks down.

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni reunite, priceless video goes viral!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@colorstv

New Delhi: Rumoured couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have occupied a spot on the trends list for a video of them together inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. While Jasmin is already a contestant in the reality show, Aly is all set to join her and the other housemates tonight.

A video shared on the channel's Instagram account shows how the duo gets excited on seeing each other. They are, however, separated by a glass wall. Jasmin jumps in joy to see Aly and cries. Aly asks her to be strong and play her game as she did in Week 1. 

"Ab to sab mind-blowing hoga," Jasmin says as the video concludes. Watch the viral video here:

Over the weekend, a promo featuring Aly Goni had taken over the interent in which he said,  "Best friend se bhi keemti hai tu. Teri hassi mein basti hai meri khushi. Islye socha tha kaat lunga teen mahine unn lamho ko yaad karte hue. Lekin tabhi teri ankhon me aansu dekh liye aur iraada badal diya. Aa raha hai tera ye dost." 

Aly Goni has been constantly supporting Jasmin Bhasin. He has shared several posts for Jasmin since she entered the Bigg Boss house last month.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear if Aly will join 'Bigg Boss 14' as a contestant or a guest. But it would be interesting to see how the game unfolds now. 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Jasmin BhasinAly GoniJasmin Bhasin Aly Goni
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14: What's brewing in the house of love?
  • 83,13,876Confirmed
  • 1,23,611Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M52S

US Election 2020: Thorn bump amidst Donald Trump and Joe Biden