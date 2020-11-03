Bigg Boss 14, November 2, Written Update: Nishant Singh Malkani, Kavita Kaushik get evicted

New Delhi: Monday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' saw two evictions straight for the red zone contestants. Bigg Boss announced that apart from the audience, the housemates in the green zone will take one name for eviction. Hence, one eviction happened as per the audiences' votes while the other by the contestants' choice.

The episode began with Jasmin Bhasin clearing out her differences with Rahul Vaidya and says she might have misunderstood him. She apologises to him. On the other hand, Kavita Kaushik apologises to Eijaz Khan.

Later, a heated argument between wildcard contestant Naina Singh and Jaan Kumar Sanu follows. Naina, apparently, took Jaan's green tea. Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz also become part of the argument and as a punishment, Eijaz, who is the captain of the house, asks Jaan to take Naina's cigarette packet.

Soon, the evictions were announced. Bigg Boss asks the green zone contestants to choose a person from the red zone for eviction, but if their choice is same as that of the viewers, there will be one eviction or else two.

Eijaz, Rahul, Pavitra Punia, Nikki, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan and Shardul Pandit take Nishant Singh Malkani's name while Naina names Kavita for eviction. Hence, Nishant gets evicted. He, along with Jasmin, Rubina Dilaik and Kavita was in the red zone.

Another eviction follows after Nishant leaves. This time Eijaz is asked to read the contestant's name from an envelope. He announces that Kavita has been eliminated.

