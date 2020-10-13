Bigg Boss 14, October 12 written update: Sara Gurpal evicted by seniors

New Delhi: The high voltage Monday episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' saw its first surprise eviction and that too by the seniors. After getting some harsh but a much-needed reality check on the weekend by master host Salman Khan, all contestants have started forming their strategies to play their strongest game.

Nikki Tamboli who became the first confirmed contestant of the house is given special authority by senior, Hina Khan and is made in charge of the BB mall for the day. She gets to decide what clothes and items the contestants can get. However, this doesn't go down well with her peers and it creates a massive rift between them. Nishant, Pavitra, Rahul, and Nikki get into a fiery argument over their clothes and they try hard to convince Nikki, who according to them is being unreasonable.

Later, Nikki and the other contestants have a funny banter on her latest shenanigans. She takes her ex-boyfriend’s boxers and starts ironing them. Seeing this the contestants can't stop but overlook their differences with Nikki and start cracking jokes about her behaviour.

Bigg Boss gives a nomination task to the freshers where they have to break clay pots of those competitors who they think don't deserve to be in the game and support it with proper reasoning. Reasons like ‘The other one is not real or their game is not good enough’ begin flowing in and major arguments thus, break out.



At the end of the day, Bigg Boss introduces a new element, much to everyone’s dismay, where he instructs the seniors to nominate a contestant who will be evicted from the house that very moment.

And after much debate and discussion, Sidharth Shukla takes Sara Gurpal's name while Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan feel Nishant or Rahul should go. However, they reach a consensus and Sara becomes the first contestant to get evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 4' house.

