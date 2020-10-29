Bigg Boss 14: On Rahul Vaidya's nepotism jibe at Jaan Kumar Sanu, a reply from Gauahar Khan

New Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan, who was among the three 'Toofani Seniors' in 'Bigg Boss 14', has come out in support of Jaan Kumar Sanu over Rahul Vaidya's nepotism remark on him. Via a tweet, Gauahar told Jaan that he should be proud of who he is and not worry about anything else.

"Nepotism is the easiest topic to rake up some self-attention these days! Jaan Kumar Sanu, be proud of the legend you have as a father, and prouder of the fact that you are on the show as a Jaan Kumar Sanu! You are you! Don't worry be happy," tweeted Gauahar.

Nepotism is the easiest topic to rake up some self attention these days ! #JaanKumarSanu be proud of the legend u have as a father , n prouder of the fact that u r on the show as Jaan kumar sanu ! You are You ! Don’t worry be happy ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 28, 2020

Earlier this week, Rahul nominated Jaan for eviction over nepotism. For the uninitiated, Jaan is legendary Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu's son.

In the episode, Rahul Vaidya, who is a singer, said, "Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own)."

Expressing his disapproval over Rahul's statements, Jaan replied by saying that he is fortunate that his father is Kumar Sanu. However, Rahul countered and said that doesn't need a famous father.

Rahul's statement made Jaan very furious and he screamed to say: "Baap pe mat jaa".

Soon after the episode, the 'N' word started trending on Twitter with many social media users picking sides for or against Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu.