'Bigg Boss 14': Paras Chhabra opens up about dating Pavitra Punia, says she hid her marriage from him

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Paras Chhabra has claimed that his ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia, who currently appears in 'Bigg Boss 14', had hidden her marriage from him while they were dating. Paras also reacted to Pavita calling him "her biggest mistake" in one of her interviews.

Now, the actor-model in an interview to ETimes said, "Pavitra has rightly said that Paras was her mistake because a married woman can't be dating and fooling me. It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her."

"If I open my mouth things can go against her and it won't be good. She hid about her marriage from me," he added.

Paras and Pavitra dated each other for some time in 2018. He was later in a relationship with Akanksha Puri, who featured in headlines during Paras' 'Bigg Boss' journey.

Both Paras and Pavitra started their journey in the entertainment industry with the reality show 'Splitsvilla' (in different seasons). Later, they joined the TV industry.

Pavita Punia is known for her roles in TV shows such as 'Love u Zindagi', 'Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se', 'Naagin 3' and 'Baalveer Returns'.