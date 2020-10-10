हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Eijaz Khan's secret 'kand' exposed on Salman Khan's show - Watch

Salman confronts Eijaz on the show and tonight the secret will be out!. Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Eijaz Khan&#039;s secret &#039;kand&#039; exposed on Salman Khan&#039;s show - Watch
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' will witness its first Weekend Ka Vaar tonight and guess what? Host and dost Salman Khan is seen rapping a few contestants in the promo shared by the makers on social media. 

The interesting bit is the promo of TV actor Eijaz Khan where Salman is seen talking about his past secret which the actor discussed with Sidharth Shukla. Watch it here:

Looks like Eijaz discussed his personal life and some explosive event from his past life with Shukla. "Bada kaand hote hote bach gaya (a big fiasco was avoided)," says Eijaz in the video. 

Salman confronts Eijaz on the show and tonight the secret will be out!. 

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

 

