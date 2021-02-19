Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant announces she'd end her marriage with husband Ritesh

NEW DELHI: During one of the tasks in Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant announced that she does not want to destroy lives of a woman and a child for her own sake. Rakhi, who has been time and again questioned about the authencity of her marriage with Ritesh, an NRI, said that she will break all ties with him and end their marriage.

During the task named as 'Last Wish', Rakhi was given a choice to tear apart the letter sent to her by her husband Ritesh, to pay for her last wish in the Bigg Boss house. The item girl-actress took everyone by surprise when she announced that she would tear down the note and also end her marriage with him.

"I do not have a bond like Rubina-Abhinav. My wedding is a scam. Whatever I revealed on this show, had I known that earlier, maybe I would not have married him," she said. Adding further, she said that she would end her marriaeh with him once she steps out of the house. "I cannot destroy a woman and a child’s life for myself. I do not need this letter. He has never given me anything that wives get. A wife’s rights do not end with getting jewels," she stated, adding that Bigg Boss was more important to her.

In previous episodes, Rakhi had revealed that her husband disclosed to her that he is a married man and has a wife and kid, after they tied the knot.