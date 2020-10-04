'Bigg Boss 14': Salman Khan's show begins with a twist, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan to play pivotal roles

New Delhi: The much-awaited reality show 'Bigg Boss' is back with its 14th season. The grand premiere was hosted by superstar Salman Khan on Saturday (October 3) evening and like always, this season too promises fireworks with its major twist and the contestants in fray.

'Bigg Boss 14' has as many as 11 contestants locked inside the house. Popular faces from previous seasons like Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have also joined Salman's show as 'Toofani Seniors'. They played a crucial role in deciding who will be inside the house and who will not and in the coming episodes too, they have been vested with a few responsibilities. Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar will throw challenges to the contestants, who will have to prove themselves if they will stay in the house or not. For a period of 15 days, the status of the 'Bigg Boss' 14 contestants will be TBC (To Be Confirmed).

From the TV world, actors such as Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkani are part of 'Bigg Boss 14', along with South star Nikki Tamboli, Shehzaad Deol of 'Ace Of Space' fame, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of singer Kumar Sanu, and singer Rahul Vaidya.

Controversial godwoman 'Radhe Maa' will also be seen on 'Bigg Boss 14', but not as a contestant.

Sunday will mark Day 1 of the contestant inside 'Bigg Boss 14' house. Sidharth, Hina and Gauahar will also be staying with them.

Check this space for all latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.