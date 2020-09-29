Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's show to air for only half an hour? Here's the truth

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' is ready to entice viewers with its new season and the buzz is already up there. Rumours of 'Bigg Boss 14' air time being cut to half an hour telecast have been doing the rounds.

However, it has been denied by the makers and an official statement was released recently. The statement read: "The news about the on air time of Bigg Boss to be 30 minutes is untrue. The show will air for its usual 1-hour duration Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm starting 3rd October."

What a breather for 'Bigg Boss 14' fans, right?

The 14th season of the controversial show 'Bigg Boss' will see a host of celebrities from various walks of life locked inside the house for at least three months. Salman Khan's much-awaited reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' is gearing up for his grand premiere on October 3, 2020.

Last season 'Bigg Boss 13' was one of the most talked-about and successful seasons across the years. All eyes are set on 'Bigg Boss 14' and how this time the contestants will make it interesting.

This year, given the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, social distancing norms and other precautions will be taken inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house to ensure the safety of all.