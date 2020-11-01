Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill is here to light up the mood, tells Salman Khan 'I love you in a positive way'

New Delhi: Days after Sidharth Shukla left the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, his friend Shehnaaz Gill has made an appearance on the reality show. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants and the former had won the title. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 14', Shehnaaz, with her wit and humour, lights up the mood of the contestants and her cute banter with host Salman Khan is just unmissable.

As she enters the house, Shehnaaz asks Salman why didn't he co-ordinate clothes with her. To which Salman says, "Nahi kar paya, sorry, mujhe maaf kar do." She then tells Salman that she wants to hug him and sends a virtual hug to him and says, "I love you, in a positive way," leaving the superstar blushing.

Moving on, Shehnaaz also brings with herself a fun game for the contestants - which is titled 'Prem Ka Game'.

Watch the video here:

Love is in the air in #BiggBoss14 house! @ishehnaaz_gill ke diye alone time mein aur paas aa rahe hain @KhanEijaz aur #PavitraPunia.

Dekhiye inki sweet chemistry aaj raat 9 baje #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/SdDJ1Qp4kq — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 1, 2020

Shehnaaz Gills fans have erupted in joy on seeing the Punjab ki kudi on 'Bigg Boss' and they have flooded social media with pictures and video of her. #ShehnaazOnBB is one of the top trend on Twitter.

Take a look at the reactions here:

OMGGGG SANAAAAA. She is back in the house! The life of the BiggBoss house. Tmrw will be lit. Even Salman is smiling heartily after looking bored for so many days. The house is set to be E.N.T.E.R.T.A.I.N.E.D! #BB14#BiggBoss14#SalNaaz #ShehnaazOnBB pic.twitter.com/HG2YOUFJoH — (@BiggBossTw) October 31, 2020

The Journey of Shehnaaz Gill will always remain very special for all of us #ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazOnBB pic.twitter.com/ueX6kHCZwp — Attention Seeker! (@eshapalmal) October 31, 2020

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.