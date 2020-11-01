हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill is here to light up the mood, tells Salman Khan 'I love you in a positive way'

Shehnaaz Gill, with her wit and humour, lights up the mood of inside 'Bigg Boss 14' house. 

Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill is here to light up the mood, tells Salman Khan &#039;I love you in a positive way&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@colorstv

New Delhi: Days after Sidharth Shukla left the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, his friend Shehnaaz Gill has made an appearance on the reality show. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants and the former had won the title. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 14', Shehnaaz, with her wit and humour, lights up the mood of the contestants and her cute banter with host Salman Khan is just unmissable.

As she enters the house, Shehnaaz asks Salman why didn't he co-ordinate clothes with her. To which Salman says, "Nahi kar paya, sorry, mujhe maaf kar do." She then tells Salman that she wants to hug him and sends a virtual hug to him and says, "I love you, in a positive way," leaving the superstar blushing.

Moving on, Shehnaaz also brings with herself a fun game for the contestants - which is titled 'Prem Ka Game'.

Watch the video here:

Shehnaaz Gills fans have erupted in joy on seeing the Punjab ki kudi on 'Bigg Boss' and they have flooded social media with pictures and video of her. #ShehnaazOnBB is one of the top trend on Twitter.

Take a look at the reactions here:

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

