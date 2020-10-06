Bigg Boss 14 sneak-peek: Eijaz Khan blames Sidharth Shukla in verbal spat, loses cool in nomination task - Watch

New Delhi: The big daddy of entertainment, 'Bigg Boss 14' has kickstarted with aplomb and with a new spark. In an exciting sneak-peek video, we see actor Eijaz Khan finally having his first heated moment on the show and that too with none other than 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla.

It is over the first nomination task that Eijaz lost his cool over Sidharth Shukla. Watch it here:

Also, a visibly angry and irritated Eijaz asks other contestants to own up to their responsibilities and wash the dishes as part of the house duty.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' grand premiere began on October 3, 2020. There are 11 contestants as of now on the show including Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Kohli, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal and Rahul Vaidya.

Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan are the 'BB Toofani seniors' who are regulating every move inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as of now.

