Bigg Boss 14, sneak-peek: It's Nikki Tamboli vs Rubina Dilaik over kitchen duties. Who will win?

New Delhi: Bigg Boss and fights go hand-in-hand and nothing has changed in the 14th season as well. On Wednesday's episode, arguments and fights broke out between the contestants during the 'Farm Land Task'. Tonight, it will be Nikki Tamboli vs Rubina Dilaik.

Nikki, who is the first confirmed contestant of 'Bigg Boss 14', refuses to do her work in the kitchen, which irks Rubina. Her duty is to chop the vegetable while Rubina cooks. Nikki says she won't do her work as she doesn't feel like doing so. Rubina reminds her that she is still a contestant and not a senior, because of which she has to do all the household chores. However, Nikki appears to be in no mood of completing her duties. Later, Rubina says that she won't cook if she doesn't get the chopped vegetables.

It would be interesting to see who wins between the two of them. Here's a sneak peek:

Meanwhile, a task for the freshers will also be conducted so that they can get their personal belongings.

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.