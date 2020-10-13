हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 sneak peek: Nikki Tamboli enjoys perks of being a senior, others fight it out for immunity

Bigg Boss 14: The game has taken a serious note now and the contestants have to work hard for survival.

Bigg Boss 14 sneak peek: Nikki Tamboli enjoys perks of being a senior, others fight it out for immunity
Image Courtesy: Pic sourced from ColorsTV PR

Tonight, the 'Bigg Boss 14' housemates will have to fight for immunity. The game has taken a serious note now and the contestants have to work hard for survival. Just last night, they witnessed a surprise eviction - Sara Gurpal got evicted. Hence, the immunity task will be important for each one of them.

The immunity task for the day will be called 'Farm Land', wherein the house will be divided into two teams. The contestants will have to pose as neighbouring farmers while competing against each other and the seniors are the shopkeepers. The teams have to convince the seniors to give them the raw materials for their respective farms. The team that captures the maximum area of the garden area and converts into the farm will win the game. 

Nikki Tamboli, who is now a confirmed housemate, will be made the 'Sanchalak' of the game. Meanwhile, she is also enjoying the perks of becoming a senior. 

Take a look:

On the other hand, something's brewing between Pavira Punia and Eijaz Khan. In the last episode, Pavitra and Eijaz shared some extremely sweet moments. 

Watch this space to find out how the immunity task turned out to be and who will win the game.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14bigg boss 14 sneak peekbigg boss 14 updatesNikki Tamboli
Next
Story

KBC 12: We bet you didn't know this story behind Amitabh Bachchan's name

  • 71,75,880Confirmed
  • 1,09,856Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M30S

COVID-19: NSUI protests in Dehradun against raising house tax