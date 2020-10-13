Bigg Boss 14 sneak peek: Nikki Tamboli enjoys perks of being a senior, others fight it out for immunity

Tonight, the 'Bigg Boss 14' housemates will have to fight for immunity. The game has taken a serious note now and the contestants have to work hard for survival. Just last night, they witnessed a surprise eviction - Sara Gurpal got evicted. Hence, the immunity task will be important for each one of them.

The immunity task for the day will be called 'Farm Land', wherein the house will be divided into two teams. The contestants will have to pose as neighbouring farmers while competing against each other and the seniors are the shopkeepers. The teams have to convince the seniors to give them the raw materials for their respective farms. The team that captures the maximum area of the garden area and converts into the farm will win the game.

Nikki Tamboli, who is now a confirmed housemate, will be made the 'Sanchalak' of the game. Meanwhile, she is also enjoying the perks of becoming a senior.

On the other hand, something's brewing between Pavira Punia and Eijaz Khan. In the last episode, Pavitra and Eijaz shared some extremely sweet moments.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.