Bigg Boss 14 sneak-peek: Nikki Tamboli gets a privilege, one contestant to get evicted today

The first eviction of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ will take place today after the contestants complete the nomination task. The episode will be full of twists and turns and it would also be interesting to see what exactly happened after Salman Khan asked all the housemates - except the confirmed contestant Nikki Tamboli - to leave the house.

As per the promo shared on social media, in this week’s nomination task, the contestants have to nominate one person each for eviction with reasons. After the process is complete, Bigg Boss asks the ‘Toofani Seniors’ - Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla - to pick a nominated contestant for eviction. This shocks the entire house, but the trio takes a name as per the orders.

As per media reports and Twitter trends, Sara Gurpal might be evicted today. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet. But, it would be interesting to see who is the first contestant to leave the show.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli enjoys the power of becoming the first confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Hina asks her to choose who will get the seven items of the day from BB Mall. While she considers a few names, the others get agitated and a fight breaks out.

Watch this space for more updates on ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.