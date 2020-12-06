हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bigg boss 14 weekend ka vaar

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar finale: Rahul Vaidya walks out, Salman Khan introduces 6 Challengers

Host Salman Khan let Rahul walk out of the show, thus making Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla the top four finalists of the season.  

New Delhi: The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 was high on drama and emotions. Singer Rahul Vaidya voluntarily left the show before the finale as he was feeling “homesick”. 

Host Salman Khan let Rahul walk out of the show, thus making Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla the top four finalists of the season. 

Rahul told Salman he was feeling lonely in the show and should not be judged by his lack of performance in the last task. However, he did not want to continue either. 

As Rahul exited the show, Salman brought in six ex-Bigg Boss contestants as the Challengers- Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan - who will not only pose tough competition to the finalists but also ignite feud in the house. 

Vikas Gupta is hailed as the Mastermind across all seasons. The finalists will fight among themselves. 

Kashmera’s husband Krushna Abhishek also made an appearance and took jibes at the challengers. 

Rahul, Arshi choose Rubina as their target and dump a bucket full of flour on her. Arshi said she wanted to find out Rubina’s “aukaat”, while Rahul criticised Rubina for revealing her marriage problems in front of national television. Rubina had earlier confessed that her marriage to actor and co-contestant Abhinav would have ended had they not come to the Bigg Boss house. Kashmera’s target is Jasmin who tells her that she is considered fake by many outside the house.

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, Beverage Partner B-Fizzv every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on Voot Select. 

Tags:
bigg boss 14 weekend ka vaarRahul Vaidya exits Bigg BossBigg Boss 14 Challengerssalman khan bigg boss 14Bigg Boss 14 finalists
