Bigg Boss 14: When Salman Khan quipped about being 'uncomfortable' seeing a witness box

'Bigg Boss 14': During one of the segments at the show's grand premiere on Saturday, Salman Khan asked the crew to get a witness box and what he said about it left everyone in splits!

Bigg Boss 14: When Salman Khan quipped about being &#039;uncomfortable&#039; seeing a witness box
Image Courtesy: Pic sourced from Colors TV PR

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who is back with the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss', entertained the audience to the fullest at the show's grand premiere on Saturday. He was also joined by ex-contestants Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan on the stage, adding to the fans' excitement. 

During one of the segments, when the trio was asked to comment about each other's journey in their respective seasons, Salman asked the crew to get a witness box for them and what he said about it left everyone in splits!

Before he asked Gauahar, Sidharth and Hina to stand on the witness box, the actor hilariously said, "Main jab ispe khada hota hoon, toh bohot uncomfort hota hai mujhe. Aap log ke liye comfort hai ye," citing the previous cases against him.

Meanwhile, talking about 'Bigg Boss 14', 11 contestants have been locked inside the house, along with Gauahar, Sidharth and Hina, who are special guests on the show. They have been given the title of 'Toofani Seniors' and major powers are with them.

From the TV world, actors Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkani are part of 'Bigg Boss 14', along with South star Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol of 'Ace Of Space' fame, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu and singer Rahul Vaidya.

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

